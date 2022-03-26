Go Green: Thailand football joins battle to reduce electronic waste; Fans urged to recycle old phones at stadiums

All 16 Thai League 1 football clubs have joined the battle to reduce Thailand’s daily mountain of electronic waste from broken computers, phones and other gadgets, reports The Nation Thailand.

Football fans can drop their e-waste at any Premier League stadium nationwide until May 31, under a scheme run by mobile operator AIS and Waste Management Siam (WMS). If they can’t make it to a stadium, fans can simply pop their old gadgets into a box, write the name of their favourite football team on top, and drop it off at the nearest post office.

The disposal points have been set up at stadiums nationwide as part of a drive to recycle e-waste, AIS said. Silver and gold from the discarded gadgets will be recycled into commemorative e-waste medals to hand out to the football clubs in recognition of their environmental efforts.

The scheme would kick-off Thai football’s push to go green with cooperation from fans and communities, AIS added.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:16 PM IST