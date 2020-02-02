GMBA badminton tournament: Arya, Taarini emerge supreme

Arya Mestry and Taarini Suri clinched the girls’ under-11 and girls’ under-15 crowns respectievly in the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association ‘50th Golden Jubilee’ badminton tournament, organized by the Bombay Gymkhana and Badminton 45 at the Bombay Gymkhana courts.

Unseeded Arya Mestry continued with her impressive run of form and shocked top seed Ananya Katdare by snatching a tense 21-15, 12-21, 21-11 win in the under-11 final. The diminutive Arya had stunned second seed Thea Sheth their semi-finals clash by an identical 2-1 verdict.

Meanwhile, top seed Taarini after a hesitant start was in complete control against second seed Nirmitee Gajbhiye and charged to a 21-19, 21-10 win and emerge victorious.

The boys’ under-11 final witnessed an absorbing contest between the top two seeds. The number one seed Zehn Masani had to work hard to quell the spirited challenge from number two seed Jayden Noronha before pulling through in three hard-fought games at 14-21, 21-19 and 21-19 to emerge champion.

Pranay Shettigar claimed the boys’ under-15 title. In the boys’ summit clash the number one seed Pranay got the better of second seed Shaurya Kandoi 21-14, 21-14 to emerge supreme.

Nisha Springett and Ashutosh Pednekar combined well to defeat Sejal Sheth and Vilas Kuvale 21-13, 21-18 and bag the mixed doubles title.

Meanwhile, strong favourites Ayaz Bilawala and Shailesh Daga of Bombay Gymkhana proved too good for Rajesh D’Souza and Vilas Kuwale and coasted to a 21-13, 21-14 win in winning the men’s 45+ doubles final.

Results - Boys’ U-11 singles (finals): 1-Zehn Masani beat 2-Jayden Noronha 14-21, 21-19, 21-19.

Girls’ U-11 singles (finals): Arya Mestry beat 1-Ananya Katdare 21-15, 12-21, 21-11.

Boys’ U-15 singles (finals): 1-Pranay Shettigar beat 2-Shaurya Kandoi 21-14, 21-14.

Girls’ U-15 singles (finals): 1-Taarini Suri beat 2-Nirmitee Gajbhiye 21-19, 21-10.

Mixed Doubles (finals): Nisha Springett/ Ashutosh Pednekar beat Sejal Sheth/Vilas Kuvale 21-13, 21-18.

Men’s Doubles 45+ (finals): Ayaz Bilawala/Shailesh Daga beat Rajesh D’Souza/Vilas Kuwale 21-13, 21-14.