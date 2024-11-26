 'Glad Your Eyes Have Time For Good “Soccer”': Cristiano Ronaldo's Response To Elon Musk's 'Congrats' On X After Al-Nassr's Win
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo | Credits: Twitter

Al-Nassr football star Cristiano Ronaldo reverted to Elon Musk's 'Congrats' on X following a 3-1 win over l-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League fixture. The veteran footballer replied to Musk, penning down, "Glad your eyes have time for good “soccer” on the platform, with netizens calling for Ronaldo to bring the owner of X to his podcast.

With the 39-year-old scoring two goals out of three to beat l-Gharafa, he posted a few pictures on X and wrote, "Big win tonight!". With Ronaldo getting impressed that Musk follows his matches and writing 'Congrats', he responded with "Glad your eyes have time for good “soccer”

"Goals are good, of course, but the most important thing is to win" - Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking after the victory over l-Gharafa, Ronaldo claimed that the most significant factor behind their win was their organisation and that goals come only by precise teamwork. He said, as quoted by GOAL.com.

"The presence of the public and their joy is what keeps my passion high, especially the children. We have a lot of fans of all ages supporting us, I am very happy to score and make them happy. Goals are good, of course, but the most important thing is to win. For me, the most important thing is Al-Nassr's victory. Al Gharafa are a good team, and the reason for our victory was the organisation of our team. My first and last objective is to win. Goals come after teamwork and my focus is always on scoring and winning."

