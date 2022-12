Giles Shied: Big centuries from Bhide and Kadam give Shardashram huge win

Follow us on

Mumbai: Riding on century knocks by Omkar Bhaide (212*) and Samarth Kadam (146*), Shardashram Vidyamandir, English, went on to amass 468-1 in 43 overs.

The Dadar side later skittled their rivals Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Marathi for a paltry 89 in 22.1 overs to secure a convincing 379-run win in a first round match of the 121st edition of the Giles Shield cricket tournament for school boys under-14.

Brief scores of all matches:

Rizvi Springfield, Bandra 491-5 in 42 overs (Sudhan Sunderaj 101, Aryan Sisodia 67, Ayudh Mohanty 58, Aryan Nikalje 62*) beat Vibgyor Rise & Roots 32 in 9 overs (Arav Shrivastava 3-11) by 459 runs.

Shardashram Vidyamandir, English, 468-1 in 43 overs (Omkar Bhaide 212*, Samarth Kadam 146*, Sudmedh Desai 42 beat Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Marathi, 89 in 22.1 overs (Abhinav Jadhav 38; Arjun Mungekar 3-12) by 379 runs.

Blossoms 309 in 45 overs (Hit Patel 108, Shrisatyam Parvi 63; Shaurya Bhambari 3-33) beat Lilavati Podar High School 160 in 29.2 overs (Aalap 3-15) by 149 runs.

Oxford Public School 281-5 in 45 overs (Praveer Singh 100*, Youraj Desai 77, Vedantshu Bovalekar 34) beat Bombay Scotish, Mahim, 115 in 36.4 overs (Arav Thakkar 58, Advait Bhatt 3-23) by 166 runs.