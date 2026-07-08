Gianni Infantino Unveils 'TRIONDA Final' Ball For FIFA World Cup's Last 4 Matches; Shows Off Football Skills In Viral VIDEO

Gianni Infantino Unveils 'TRIONDA Final' Ball | Instagram

FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled the TRIONDA FINAL which is the official match ball that will be used in the last four matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He shared the new ball in a video on social media, calling it a special symbol of the tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Infantino said the TRIONDA ball has been part of many memorable moments during the tournament and that the TRIONDA FINAL will now be used by the world's best players in the semi-finals, third-place playoff and final.

He added that the ball reflects the unity and passion of the three host nations and honours the 16 host cities that have staged matches during the tournament.

The FIFA chief also displayed his football skills in the video, juggling the ball with his feet before introducing the new design. The video quickly went viral on social media with the fans praising the Final ball introduced by FIFA.

The TRIONDA FINAL features a different design from the regular TRIONDA match ball used earlier in the tournament.

While the standard ball has a bright, colourful look with vibrant green, blue, red and orange patterns representing the three host nations, the TRIONDA FINAL adopts a more premium appearance with a white base accented by black and gold graphics.

It also prominently displays the "TRIONDA FINAL" branding and includes the names of all 16 host cities, this makes it a commemorative ball reserved exclusively for the FIFA World Cup 2026's final four matches.

"The TRIONDA FINAL ball for the last four matches of the FIFA World Cup is here! The iconic TRIONDA has brought so much joy every time it has hit the back of the net in this FIFA World Cup. For the final four matches of the tournament, this TRIONDA FINAL will be at the feet of the best players on the planet," Infantino wrote in his post.