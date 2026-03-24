'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe, Jassi?: Sanjana Ganesan Hilariously Trolls Jasprit Bumrah Using 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Movie's Famous Dialogue

Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

In a light‑hearted moment that had fans in splits, Sanjana Ganesan, Indian sports journalist, TV anchor, and wife of Jasprit Bumrah, recently shared a hilarious Instagram story that instantly became a viral meme among cricket and film lovers alike.

The story featured a meme paired with a now‑trending dialogue from the blockbuster Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also widely referred to as Dhurandhar 2), where the line “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?” (roughly: “Don’t you miss home, Jassi?”) struck a chord with audiences and quickly became a social‑media phenomenon.

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In her post, Sanjana shared an image with the caption: “Every time Jasprit thinks about planning a boys’ night” followed by the legendary Dhurandhar line “Me: Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?” poking fun at the idea that her husband might be tempted to step out for another boys’ night but then gets playfully reminded to stick close to home. The post quickly drew laughter and reactions from fans.

The dialogue itself comes from a high‑tension moment in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where the character Pinda delivers the line, and it unexpectedly resonated with viewers for its emotional punch and dramatic timing, enough to turn it into memes and pop‑culture references across Instagram, Facebook, and X.

What makes Sanjana’s post even more delightful to fans is the personal touch, it’s a relatable joke many partners everywhere can laugh about, coupled with the trending Bollywood connection. It’s a perfect example of how couples are using pop‑culture references and film dialogues to express affection and humor on social media.