'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe, Jassi?': Mohammed Siraj Hilariously Trolls Jasprit Bumrah Using 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' Movie's Famous Dialogue Amid IPL 2026; Video

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Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have once again entertained fans off the field after their light-hearted exchange during the IPL buzz went viral on social media.

The clip shows Siraj playfully teasing Bumrah using a dialogue inspired by the trending “Dhurandhar” style, saying, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?” The comment instantly triggered laughter, with fans enjoying the friendly chemistry between the two Indian pace stars.

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Never one to miss a witty comeback, Bumrah responded in his trademark dry humour, saying, “Isko bolo baal kataye”, leaving those around in splits. His sharp reply quickly became the highlight of the moment and spread widely online.

The interaction has once again highlighted the relaxed camaraderie shared among Indian cricketers, especially senior players, who often engage in playful banter during training sessions and league environments. Fans appreciated seeing this lighter side of competitive cricketers, whose on-field intensity is well known.

As the video continues to circulate, the Bumrah–Siraj moment has added another fun chapter to the growing list of viral IPL dressing-room-style exchanges.