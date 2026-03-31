'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe, Jaddu?': Viral Video Shows Ravindra Jadeja Getting 'Teary-Eyed' While Facing Chennai Super Kings

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The IPL 2026 clash between Ravindra Jadeja’s Rajasthan Royals and his former franchise Chennai Super Kings turned into an emotional spectacle beyond just cricket. During the match, Jadeja was caught on camera appearing teary-eyed while fielding near the boundary, a moment that quickly went viral and drew widespread attention from fans across social media.

Having spent several successful years with Chennai, Jadeja shares a deep bond with the franchise and its fans. The chants seemed to strike a chord, reminding viewers of his long association with the team and the emotional ties that remain even after moving on.

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Despite the emotional moment, Jadeja remained composed in his performance for Rajasthan Royals. He delivered an impactful spell with the ball, picking up key wickets and helping restrict Chennai Super Kings to a modest total. His contribution proved crucial in shaping the outcome of the match and demonstrated his professionalism under pressure.

The fixture carried added significance as it marked one of Jadeja’s key appearances against his former team after switching sides ahead of IPL 2026. The match highlighted not just competition, but also the emotional narratives that make the IPL compelling. Jadeja’s reaction served as a reminder that behind the intensity of the sport lie genuine human connections that continue to resonate with players and fans alike.