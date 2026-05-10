'Get To Chepauk ASAP': R Ashwin's Funny Remark On Anshul Kamboj 'Lookalike' At Vijay's Swearing-In Sparks Viral Buzz

R. Ashwin/X

A hilarious social media exchange involving Ravichandran Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings grabbed fans’ attention ahead of the crucial IPL 2026 clash between CSK and Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk on Sunday.

The buzz began after actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marking TVK’s first government in the state. During the ceremony, fans noticed an armed officer in attendance who bore a striking resemblance to CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj.

Soon after the visuals surfaced online, Ashwin joined the fun with a witty post on X. Referring to CSK’s must-win encounter against LSG later in the day, the veteran spinner joked, “Duty always comes first, but on a must win match day #CSKvLSG, it’s a bit too much. It’s a day game, get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP Anshul Kamboj. Big Game.”

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The post instantly went viral among cricket and Tamil cinema fans, with many laughing at the uncanny resemblance between the security officer and the young CSK bowler. Social media users flooded timelines with memes and jokes linking Kamboj to the swearing-in ceremony.

CSK’s social media admin then added to the entertainment by replying to Ashwin’s post with, “Don’t worry, Anshul Kamboj is here,” confirming the pacer’s presence with the squad ahead of the important fixture.

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The playful interaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online before the CSK vs LSG match, once again showing how IPL banter and Tamil Nadu politics unexpectedly collided on social media.