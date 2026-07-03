Germany Part Ways With Julian Nagelsmann After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit; Jurgen Klopp Emerges As DFB's Top Choice | X

New Delhi: Following Germany's painful FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 defeat to Paraguay, the German Football Association (DFB) and Julian Nagelsmann decided to part ways, with Jurgen Klopp's name circulating as Nagelsmann successor after previously ruling himself out of the contention.

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After Germany loss, Nagelsmann had said he wants to carry on as coach, but there is no doubt that 59-year-old Klopp would be a popular choice to revive the fortunes of a team that went out in the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and has once again disappointed this summer.

The Germans had won all four World Cup penalty shootouts in which they had been involved, showing such clinical efficiency that, until Monday, the only German to miss a penalty in a World Cup shootout was Uli Stielike in the 1982 semifinal against France. All of that changed on a hot, humid evening in Boston when Germany discovered the pain of a World Cup exit in the cruellest way possible.

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According to Sky Sports Germany, the DFB leadership strongly suggested Nagelsmann resign after an in-depth analysis examined the World Cup fiasco.

"After such a devastating setback, and considering the challenges ahead, we cannot and will not simply return to business as usual," the report quoted DFB president Bernd Neuendorf as saying in a statement released approximately 16 hours after the humiliating 3-4 penalty shootout defeat against Paraguay.

Nagelsmann's contract originally ran until the 2028 European Championship and was worth up to eight million euros per year. The report claimed that "on the advice of the DFB leadership, Nagelsmann is resigning, thus preempting his dismissal" Klopp is the DFB's clear preferred candidate.

Talks with the former Liverpool manager regarding Nagelsmann's successor will begin shortly. As Klopp has an exit clause in his Red Bull contract allowing him to take a job with the DFB.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)