Sports

Updated on

German World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires from football at 29

By FPJ Web Desk

Andre Schurrle
Andre Schurrle
Instagram

Former Chelsea star and Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29.

The German footballer's contract at Dortmund was terminated earlier this week. During his time at the club, Schurrle made 33 Bundesliga appearances across two seasons.

Schurrle, who was a part Germany's World Cup winning squad in 2014, took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of him lifting the trophy. He said, "I want to let you know that I'm stepping away from playing professional football !!On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years!"

View this post on Instagram

Hallo zusammen, Ich mÃ¶chte euch mitteilen, dass ich meine aktive Karriere beende! ðIm Namen von mir und meiner Familie will ich danke sagen, an alle, die ein Teil dieser phenomenalen Jahre waren! Eure UnterstÃ¼tzung hat das alles mÃ¶glich gemacht!! Ich freue mich auf neue Herausforderungen und kann es kaum erwarten dieses neue Kapitel zu beginnen ðð»ð Euer AndrÃ© Hi all, I want to let you know that Iâm stepping away from playing professional football !! On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years! The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for! Now Iâm ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me ð AndrÃ©

A post shared by Andre SchÃ¼rrle (@andreschuerrle) on

"The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for! Now I'm ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me," he added.

Schurrle has won 57 caps for his country and scored 22 times. The German forward featured for Chelsea and Wolfsburg before joining Dortmund in 2016.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in