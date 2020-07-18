German World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires from football at 29

Former Chelsea star and Borussia Dortmund forward Andre Schurrle has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29.
The German footballer's contract at Dortmund was terminated earlier this week. During his time at the club, Schurrle made 33 Bundesliga appearances across two seasons.
Schurrle, who was a part Germany's World Cup winning squad in 2014, took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of him lifting the trophy. He said, "I want to let you know that I'm stepping away from playing professional football !!On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years!"
"The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for! Now I'm ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me," he added.
Schurrle has won 57 caps for his country and scored 22 times. The German forward featured for Chelsea and Wolfsburg before joining Dortmund in 2016.
