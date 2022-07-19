'He's ungrateful': German TV presenter slams Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski after move to Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski | Photo: AFP

MODEL and TV presenter Vanessa Huppenkothen has slammed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski after his transfer from Bayern Munich to Barcelona and called him ungrateful.

Lewandowski passed his medical and said he's ready to help put Barcelona back at the top in European soccer.

The striker was set to sign his contract and be officially introduced by Barcelona in Miami on Tuesday ahead of the team's US tour.

And Huppenkothen, whose dad used to play professionally in Germany, was unhappy about the move .

The Mexican took to social media to vent her anger to her 2.3million Twitter followers.

Huppenkothen tweeted a picture of Lewandowski in a Barcelona jersey, and called him ungrateful after leaving Bayern Munich.

"Bayern gave everything for him...sometimes we are very ungrateful," she wrote. "Nobody is essential! NOBODY, if you want to go, go!" she added.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski has been one of soccer's most prolific scorers in the last decade and was voted FIFA player of the year in 2020 and 2021. He arrives to boost a team that did not win any titles last season following the departure of Lionel Messi.

The club has been slowly rebuilding its squad after enduring financial struggles in recent seasons.