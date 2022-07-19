German champions Bayern Munich eyeing Tottenham’s Harry Kane to replace Robert Lewandowski

Skipper Harry Kane | Twitter

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up England Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane as the replacement for Poland superstar Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, Bayern are confident of signing the 28-year-old away from White Hart Lane.

And now club chief Oliver Kahn has confirmed the Tottenham striker is on their wishlist.

Top striker

Kahn told Bild: "He is under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future. Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. So let's see what else happens."

Kane, who was on the wishlist of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, has just a two-year contract left with Spurs after this season.

City were keen to land the striker in 2021, but Daniel Levy demanded a whopping £150million.

Massive blow

Meanwhile, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer admitted that the team will miss Lewandowski as his transfer to FC Barcelona is a massive loss for the German champions.

FC Barcelona on Saturday announced they had reached the "principle of an agreement" to sign the Polish striker.

"Of course it's a massive loss. We know the statistics and we are aware of what he achieved here in the last few years. We will miss Lewandowski. He promised that he will return here to say goodbye, so I'm happy we will see him again," the goalkeeper told Bild.

In Munich, it's believed that Sadio Mane will become Lewandowski's successor. The striker joined Bayern from Liverpool FC this summer. "We can still be strong thanks to his arrival. We greeted him in the dressing room very well," Neuer concluded.

"Both club and player showed that they respect each other. After all, we suspected that the transfer might happen. But when the time comes, it's not easy to realize it. I think Lewandowski feels the same," striker Thomas Muller told Bild.

Special years

The German sent a special message to Lewandowski on his social media. "Eight special years, a lot of goals and trophies. Ups and downs but always respect and a real winning spirit," the 32-year-old said.

Lewandowski has already flown to the U.S., where FC Barcelona are on tour. On Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez's team will play Inter Miami, while on Saturday they will face Real Madrid in Las Vegas. According to Spanish media, Lewandowski will make his debut in one of these encounters.