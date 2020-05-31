George Floyd murder: Serena Williams shares heartbreaking video of African American child fighting for her rights

In the video, a young girl said: "I come here today to talk about how I feel. And I feel like that we are treated differently than other people and I don't like how we are treated just because of our colour, and it doesn't mean anything to me."

The little girl couldn't stop herself from having a break-out, but was comforted by the audience. "Do not stop," a lady screamed in the background.

The girl then continued her speech and said, "We are black people and we should not have to feel like this. We shouldn't have to protest because you all are treating us wrong. We do this because, we need to have rights!"

For the unversed, protests have taken place across the U.S. this week after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.

Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for more than seven minutes, even as he complained that he couldn't breathe and pleaded for help, and after he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The video of the arrest went viral which prompted protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. The four police involved in the incident were fired, and on Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.