 'Genuinely Disgraceful': Shreyas Iyer Receives Flak From Netizens For 'Bullying' Umpire Into Changing Wide Call Vs Japan
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HomeSports'Genuinely Disgraceful': Shreyas Iyer Receives Flak From Netizens For 'Bullying' Umpire Into Changing Wide Call Vs Japan

'Genuinely Disgraceful': Shreyas Iyer Receives Flak From Netizens For 'Bullying' Umpire Into Changing Wide Call Vs Japan

Controversy erupted in Sano when India captain Shreyas Iyer protested and got the umpires to over turn a wide call in the absence of DRS and third umpire. Umpire Chris Thurgate gave two wide calls down the leg side despite the batter attempting a reverse sweep. Shreyas was livid and spoke the umpires, who then reversed the decision. It was a crucial moment as India won by only 2 runs in the end.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
'Genuinely Disgraceful': Shreyas Iyer Receives Flak From Netizens For 'Bullying' Umpire Into Changing Wide Call Vs Japan

India captain Shreyas Iyer has faced criticism on social media after an unusual umpiring controversy during India’s narrow two-run win over Japan in Sano. The incident occurred when Japan needed six runs from four balls, with a wide call eventually overturned after Iyer spoke to the square-leg umpire. Several netizens accused the Indian captain of putting pressure on the officials to change the decision.

Controversial Wide Call

Axar Patel bowled to Alexander Shirai-Patmore, who once again attempted a reverse sweep as the ball went down the leg side. On-field umpire Chris Thurgate called it a wide, but Axar and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson immediately expressed their displeasure. Iyer then walked towards square-leg umpire Chris Brown and discussed the decision with him.

The two umpires subsequently held a discussion, although the original call initially appeared to stand. However, the decision was then reversed, with the delivery no longer being counted as a wide. The reversal came at a crucial stage, with Japan requiring six runs from the final four deliveries.

Genuinely Disgraceful

The decision to overturn the call without DRS or a third umpire quickly became a talking point online. Some fans questioned whether a player, even as captain, should have such an influence over an on-field decision. Others labelled Iyer’s actions as “bullying” and described the episode as “genuinely disgraceful.”

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India eventually managed to defend the total and secure a two-run victory in a dramatic finish. While the umpires were the ones who ultimately changed the decision after their discussion, the circumstances surrounding the reversal have continued to attract criticism. The incident has also sparked debate over how such disputed calls should be handled when no formal review system is available.

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