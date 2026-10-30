'Gen Z Is Inspiring Us Now': Yuvraj Singh Highlights Fitness, Recovery & Self-Belief As Keys To Sporting Success | X - IANS

Mumbai: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes improved training, recovery methods and greater emphasis on grassroots development can help Indian athletes compete with the world's best.

Yuvraj believes the growing emphasis on fitness, sports science and modern training methods will play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of Indian cricketers and helping them compete at the highest level.

Highlighting the progress made by youngsters such as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, Yuvraj said increased awareness about fitness, recovery and physical conditioning was transforming modern cricket and other sporting disciplines.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turns entrepreneur, launches his premium health drink -'PROTOCOL32'.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Qy5V9yqU7j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026

"Gen Z is inspiring us now. We have to listen to what Gen Z is saying. But I think, with every generation, every player is going to get better," Yuvraj said during a media interaction.

The former India batter cited Abhishek and Gill, along with international tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, as examples of a new generation benefiting from improved training techniques and greater knowledge of physical conditioning.

"Every sport is getting faster and better. So, I think, with knowledge, health will be better, training will be better, recovery will be better. And the athlete is going to improve," he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Former international cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Prashant Pitti launch sports nutrition supplement brand named Protocol 32Yuvraj Singh, former international cricketer and co-founder of Protocol 32, says, "...I think learning never stops. You can learn from someone who is 10 years younger than you. When it comes to recovery, the science is constantly evolving. But when you talk about Protocol 32, I feel it provides the right amount of nutrition that you don't get from your regular diet, making it ideal for your body..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

Fitness And Recovery Vital For Modern Cricketers

Yuvraj, who played a key role in India's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, stressed that maintaining fitness and ensuring proper recovery were essential for athletes competing in an increasingly demanding sporting environment.

Speaking at an event associated with health and wellness brand Protocol32, he said advancements in sports science could help athletes improve their performances and maintain their physical condition.

He also emphasised that fitness should not remain confined to professional sportspersons but become an integral part of everyday life.

"Health is always important. If you are healthy, you are wealthy. If you have health, you have everything," he said.

Urging people to adopt healthier lifestyles, Yuvraj said regular exercise, walking and physical activity were necessary to maintain long-term fitness.

Sporting Culture Must Begin At Home

The former India cricketer expressed concern over the relatively low participation in sporting activities in a country with such a large population.

He said parents needed to encourage children to pursue sport alongside academics rather than treating the two as competing priorities.

"It's very important for parents to encourage that, yes, kids, study, but also play. So, I think, it has to come from home. Education should come from home," Yuvraj said.

He believes India possesses considerable sporting talent but must provide young athletes with better facilities, professional guidance and opportunities to realise their potential.

Pointing to the achievements of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and emerging talent across cricket, badminton, athletics and golf, Yuvraj said greater investment in sporting infrastructure could help India produce more international champions.

"I feel our young athletes, if you give them the facilities, then our athletes will come to you," he said.

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Self-Belief Crucial To Overcoming Challenges

Reflecting on the difficult phases of his own career, Yuvraj said mental strength and confidence were essential for overcoming setbacks.

"I just kept self-belief. That was the most important thing for me," he said.

Yuvraj believes that combining modern training techniques with improved fitness awareness, better infrastructure and mental resilience will help young Indian athletes fulfil their potential and achieve greater success internationally.

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