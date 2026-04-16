 GD Birla Memorial Masters: Seeded Players Dominate As Action Intensifies At Bombay Gymkhana Badminton Tournament
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GD Birla Memorial Masters: Seeded Players Dominate As Action Intensifies At Bombay Gymkhana Badminton Tournament

Seeded players dominated matches at the G.D. Birla Memorial Masters badminton tournament in Mumbai, with strong performances across singles and doubles categories. The event at Bombay Gymkhana saw competitive action as players advanced through early rounds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
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Player in action at 32nd G.D. Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament | File Photo

Mumbai, April 16: Action resumed with the women’s doubles 75+ and professional singles and doubles matches, with seeded players living up to their billing in the G.D. Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, promoted by Badminton Gurukul, at the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday.

Professional singles highlights

In the Professional Singles category, top seed Manoj Nachanekar led the charge with a solid 30-22 win over Pranit Suryakant Bane. Ananda Maskar caused a minor upset to get past 3rd seed Premal Mankar 30-26, while Sanjay Golbare and Akshay Kanchawade also registered convincing wins. Second seed Chetan Bandarkar ensured a smooth passage into the next round with a 30-19 victory over Aatish Annapurne.

Women’s doubles 75+ results

In the WD 75+ category, Jaanvi Merani and Sonal Battad secured a competitive 30-23 win, while Aanchal Vaswani and Khushboo Sagar edged past their opponents 30-25. Ajita Ravindran and Namrata Ghole progressed with a hard-fought 30-26 victory, while Dimple Singhania / Lakshmi Iyer and Kiran Shete / Ramya Venkat registered convincing wins, the latter delivering one of the most dominant performances of the round with a 30-10 result.

Match results

Professional Singles (R16)

Manoj Nachanekar [1] bt Pranit Suryakant Bane – 30-22, Ananda Maskar bt Premal Mankar [3] – 30-26, Sanjay Golbare bt Roshan Devlekar – 30-14, Akshay Kanchawade [4] bt Shailesh Joshi – 30-15, Shubham More bt Santosh Pawar – 30-16, Rajan Mohan Samant bt Lalit Bane – 30-18, Chetan Bandarkar [2] bt Aatish Annapurne – 30-19

Professional Doubles (R16)

Manoj Nachanekar / Rahul Bhuvad [1] bt Rakesh Kanchawade / Santosh Pawar – 30-14, Kalpesh Padekar / Sanjay Golbare [2] bt Sanket More / Swapnil Gaikwad – 30-18, Akshay Kanchawade / Dinesh Golbare bt Dattaram Radaye / Roshan Devlekar – 30-16, Ajay Mali / Anand Maskar bt Namdev Tambe / Shubham More – 30-17

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WD 75+ (R16)

Jaanvi Merani / Sonal Battad bt Jhanvi Shah / Neha Parmar – 30-23, Aanchal Vaswani / Khushboo Sagar bt Bhagyalakshmi Kulkarni / Roohi Penwala – 30-25, Ajita Ravindran / Namrata Ghole bt Manisha Phadnis / Rashmi Ladia Bisht – 30-26, Dimple Singhania / Lakshmi Iyer bt Ishita Mehta / Niti Ganjwala – 30-19, Kiran Shete / Ramya Venkat bt Niki Shah / Sonali Golvankar – 30-10.

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