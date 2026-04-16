GD Birla Memorial Masters: Seeded Players Dominate As Action Intensifies At Bombay Gymkhana Badminton Tournament

Player in action at 32nd G.D. Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament | File Photo

Mumbai, April 16: Action resumed with the women’s doubles 75+ and professional singles and doubles matches, with seeded players living up to their billing in the G.D. Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, promoted by Badminton Gurukul, at the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday.

Professional singles highlights

In the Professional Singles category, top seed Manoj Nachanekar led the charge with a solid 30-22 win over Pranit Suryakant Bane. Ananda Maskar caused a minor upset to get past 3rd seed Premal Mankar 30-26, while Sanjay Golbare and Akshay Kanchawade also registered convincing wins. Second seed Chetan Bandarkar ensured a smooth passage into the next round with a 30-19 victory over Aatish Annapurne.

Women’s doubles 75+ results

In the WD 75+ category, Jaanvi Merani and Sonal Battad secured a competitive 30-23 win, while Aanchal Vaswani and Khushboo Sagar edged past their opponents 30-25. Ajita Ravindran and Namrata Ghole progressed with a hard-fought 30-26 victory, while Dimple Singhania / Lakshmi Iyer and Kiran Shete / Ramya Venkat registered convincing wins, the latter delivering one of the most dominant performances of the round with a 30-10 result.

Match results

Professional Singles (R16)

Manoj Nachanekar [1] bt Pranit Suryakant Bane – 30-22, Ananda Maskar bt Premal Mankar [3] – 30-26, Sanjay Golbare bt Roshan Devlekar – 30-14, Akshay Kanchawade [4] bt Shailesh Joshi – 30-15, Shubham More bt Santosh Pawar – 30-16, Rajan Mohan Samant bt Lalit Bane – 30-18, Chetan Bandarkar [2] bt Aatish Annapurne – 30-19

Professional Doubles (R16)

Manoj Nachanekar / Rahul Bhuvad [1] bt Rakesh Kanchawade / Santosh Pawar – 30-14, Kalpesh Padekar / Sanjay Golbare [2] bt Sanket More / Swapnil Gaikwad – 30-18, Akshay Kanchawade / Dinesh Golbare bt Dattaram Radaye / Roshan Devlekar – 30-16, Ajay Mali / Anand Maskar bt Namdev Tambe / Shubham More – 30-17

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WD 75+ (R16)

Jaanvi Merani / Sonal Battad bt Jhanvi Shah / Neha Parmar – 30-23, Aanchal Vaswani / Khushboo Sagar bt Bhagyalakshmi Kulkarni / Roohi Penwala – 30-25, Ajita Ravindran / Namrata Ghole bt Manisha Phadnis / Rashmi Ladia Bisht – 30-26, Dimple Singhania / Lakshmi Iyer bt Ishita Mehta / Niti Ganjwala – 30-19, Kiran Shete / Ramya Venkat bt Niki Shah / Sonali Golvankar – 30-10.

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