Gautam Gambhir's Tense Dressing Room Moment Goes Viral As Team India Suffer Batting Collapse In 334-Run Chase | Video

Gautam Gambhir's Tense Dressing Room Moment Goes Viral | X

India head coach Gautam Gambhir appeared concerned as the Men in Blue suffered a disastrous batting collapse during their fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13. Chasing a challenging target of 334 runs, India lost three of their biggest batting stars, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, for ducks in the opening over itself.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry wreaked havoc with the new ball, producing a sensational opening over to leave the Indian batting line-up in complete disarray. Rohit Sharma was the first to depart after edging a delivery to the slip cordon. Henry then dismissed Virat Kohli for a four-ball duck before sending Indian captain Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion without scoring.

Gautam Gambhir's Tense Dressing Room Moment Goes Viral

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The shocking start left India reeling at 0/3 after the first over, bringing back painful memories of the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Henry, who was also part of the Black Caps' bowling attack during that encounter, once again troubled India's top order with his exceptional seam movement and accuracy.

Gautam Gambhir, who was watching the proceedings from the dressing room, appeared worried as the wickets continued to tumble. The Indian head coach was seen observing the collapse, with the visuals capturing the tense atmosphere in the Indian camp as New Zealand tightened their grip on the contest.

New Zealand had earlier posted 333 runs before being bowled out in 50 overs, courtesy of a brilliant 125-run knock from Will Young. Finn Allen also contributed 41 runs, while India's bowlers managed to pull things back with wickets in the final stages. India entered the contest with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, but their disastrous start to the chase put them under enormous pressure.

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