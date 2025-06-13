Gautam Gambhir's Mother Suffers Heart Attack, Team India Coach Returns From England: Report

Image: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir has reportedly been forced to return to India from England due to a medical emergency just days before the start of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy on June 20. According to RevSportz, his mother has suffered a heart attack and is currently in Intensive Care. Indian men’s head coach is expected to be back next week.

Gambhir returns to India just before intra-squad match between Team India and India on Friday, June 13. In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will take charge, alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Will Senior players from India A Take part in intra squad match?

Eight senior players playing for India A, have already played two warm-up game against England Lions, both resulting in a draw. The India A vs India intra-squad game is the only remaining encounter that will give Gambhir and new captain Shubman Gill a final look into where they stand ahead of the Test series.

However, it is yet to be known where these eight players - including the likes of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and etc - will play in the intra-squad game.

India A squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain/wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

India Test squad against England

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.