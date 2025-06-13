 Gautam Gambhir's Mother Suffers Heart Attack, Team India Coach Returns From England: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGautam Gambhir's Mother Suffers Heart Attack, Team India Coach Returns From England: Report

Gautam Gambhir's Mother Suffers Heart Attack, Team India Coach Returns From England: Report

Team India is all set to face England in the five-match Test series, which will get underway from June 20.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir has reportedly been forced to return to India from England due to a medical emergency just days before the start of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy on June 20. According to RevSportz, his mother has suffered a heart attack and is currently in Intensive Care. Indian men’s head coach is expected to be back next week.

Gambhir returns to India just before intra-squad match between Team India and India on Friday, June 13. In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will take charge, alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Will Senior players from India A Take part in intra squad match?
Eight senior players playing for India A, have already played two warm-up game against England Lions, both resulting in a draw. The India A vs India intra-squad game is the only remaining encounter that will give Gambhir and new captain Shubman Gill a final look into where they stand ahead of the Test series.

However, it is yet to be known where these eight players - including the likes of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and etc - will play in the intra-squad game.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

India A squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain/wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey

India Test squad against England

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...