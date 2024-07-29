Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri, And Saina Nehwal Among Sporting Legends To Advocate For Drug-Free India

Gautam Gambhir and Saina Nehwal. | (Credits: Twitter)

Newly appointed Head Coach of the Indian Men’s Cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, Football stalwarts like Sunil Chhetri & Bhaichung Bhutia, Multiple Grand Slam Winner Sania Mirza, icons like Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal in association with Sony Sports Network are proud to champion and launch the ‘Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar,' movement aimed at combating drug abuse amongst Indian youth. The leading sports broadcaster has embarked on a mission of motivating the youth of India and intends to drive a long-term commitment to this cause.

Prominent athletes of India across disciplines have joined hands with Sony Sports Network to spread the Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar message to young India. In the films, these sporting icons are spreading awareness of the harmful effects of drugs and aiming to inspire as well as encourage people to choose the life of a champion by saying no to drugs.

Major athletes across disciplines UNITE to take this movement PAN India to the youth of the nation 🤝 🇮🇳



This movement is about identifying people, friends, acquaintances that act as a bad influences and ensuring they are ‘kicked’ out of our lives ❌#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/9GivsAQkmz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 29, 2024

Apart from the above names, Indian women’s cricket team Vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, Indian Hockey veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Indian men’s Hockey team's former captain Manpreet Singh and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen are featured in these films.

In addition to this, Indian Football team captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra, Team India cricketer Deepak Chahar, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal, ace Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil, Indian Women’s Hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, Asian Games gold medallist Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy, Puja Tomar who created history as the first Indian to win a fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Indian women’s team bowler Sneh Rana are just some of eminent personalities who have come forward to be part of this movement.

United Nations' Study offers grim report about drug abuse victims in India:

According to a United Nations study, approximately 13 percent of drug abuse victims in India are below the age of 20, with the nation experiencing a 70 percent rise in narcotic consumption over the past eight years. And in most instances, drugs are usually introduced to the youth by someone they know, in many cases, a friend.

The movement is aimed at potential first-time drug users to make the right choice and saying no to sampling drugs. It aims to motivate young India and emphasize living a fit, fulfilling, and healthy life through sports rather than succumbing to drug abuse.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "Sony Sports Network is extremely proud to launch the Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar' movement and we sincerely believe that sports has the power to instil and bring about a positive change among the youth.

In association with India's top athletes across disciplines, we are confident of making a statement and inspiring young India to stay away from the influence of drugs."

Sony Sports Network is committed to this cause and believes that uniting sports icons with their young admirers can create a substantial impact. The films aim to encourage everyone to be a part of this vital movement to empower the youth and promote a healthier, drug-free future.