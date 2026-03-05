 Gautam Gambhir & His Wife Attend Arjun Tendulkar‑Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding Ahead Of IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal In Mumbai; Video
On March 5, Mumbai hosted the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, attended by prominent figures from cricket and public life. Gautam Gambhir arrived with his wife for the ceremony. The celebrations came just hours before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India national cricket team and England national cricket team.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Mumbai was abuzz on March 5 as stars from cricket, entertainment, and public life gathered for the elegant wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, even as the city prepared to host a major cricketing event later that evening.

Among the distinguished guests at the afternoon ceremony was Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who arrived with his wife looking every bit the part in formal attire befitting the star‑studded affair. The couple joined family, close friends, and other cricketing greats to celebrate the union at a luxurious venue in Mumbai.

The timing of the wedding added an extra layer of excitement to the day, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 second semi‑final between India national cricket team and England national cricket team scheduled at 7 pm later that evening at Wankhede Stadium.

The wedding, one of the most talked‑about social occasions of the year, drew a host of VVIP attendees from the world of sports, Bollywood and politics. Gambhir’s attendance with his spouse underscored the close bonds within the Indian cricket fraternity, even amid one of the sport’s most pivotal moments.

