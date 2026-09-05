'Garden Se Reporting Live, Jersey No. 45': Rohit Sharma Set To Make His Much-Awaited TV Debut With New Family Entertainment Show | Video

Rohit Sharma Set To Make His Much-Awaited TV Debut | Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to begin a new innings away from cricket as he makes his television debut with the upcoming family entertainment show ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Ahead of the premiere, Rohit featured in a quirky promotional video that caught fans’ attention with the line, “Garden Se Reporting Live, Jersey No. 45.” The reference combines Rohit’s iconic India jersey number with his memorable “garden” remark, giving the promotion a distinct cricketing touch.

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The promo offers fans a glimpse of Rohit in a completely different avatar as he prepares to take on hosting duties. Known for his calm personality, humour and entertaining interactions, Rohit is expected to bring his natural charm to the family-focused show.

The television debut comes as Rohit continues his cricketing journey in ODI cricket after retiring from Test and T20I cricket. His transition from the cricket field to television marks another new chapter for the veteran opener, who has remained one of Indian sport’s most recognisable personalities.

With ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ set to premiere on September 19, anticipation is building among fans. The playful “Garden Se Reporting Live, Jersey No. 45” promo has already given viewers a glimpse of Rohit’s new avatar, and fans will now be eager to see how the Hitman performs as a television host.