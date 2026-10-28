'Garam Paani Piyo, Thanda Mat Pina': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Heartwarming Motherly Advice From Indian Fan In New Zealand After Explosive Knock | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Heartwarming Motherly Advice From Indian Fan | 4Vvyas/X

Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines after his explosive performance against New Zealand in the third T20I, but it was a heartwarming interaction with an Indian fan that stole the spotlight after the match. The young cricketer received affection that felt like home, as a fan from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia offered him some motherly advice following India's emphatic victory in Wellington.

Sooryavanshi finally got the opportunity to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma and made an immediate impact. The left-handed batter smashed 45 runs off just 19 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes, providing India with a blistering start in their chase of 199 runs. His fearless approach complemented Abhishek's sensational century as the duo dismantled New Zealand's bowling attack during the powerplay.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Heartwarming Motherly Advice From Indian Fan

However, the most endearing moment came after the match when Sooryavanshi approached the stands to distribute autographs and interact with supporters. A woman called out to the young batter, telling him that she was also from Ballia. She then offered him a piece of advice that immediately brought a smile to his face.

"Vaibhav, hello Vaibhav! We are also from Ballia. Don't drink cold water, son. Drink warm water," the fan told him, reminding him to take care of himself in New Zealand's chilly weather. The teenager responded with a smile. The video of their interaction quickly caught attention on social media, with fans appreciating the warmth and affection shown towards the young cricketer.

India's dominant victory has also strengthened their position in the series, with two matches remaining. The fourth T20I is scheduled to take place in Auckland on October 30. With Sooryavanshi rediscovering his explosive touch at the top of the order and Abhishek in devastating form, India will look to maintain their momentum and complete a clean sweep against the Black Caps.