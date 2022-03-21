Game in Argentina is delayed after Grenades explode and make holes on the pitch

Rosario Central's match against Newell's Old Boys on Sunday was delayed after several grenades exploded onto the pitch shortly before kick-off.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Footage posted on Twitter by Newell's official account shows the bombs going off after being hurled onto the pitch at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito, Rosario Central's home ground.

The description accompanying the footage was quite mundane.

"Teams are on the pitch," it read.

"A few bombs are thrown onto the pitch and explode as the teams lineup for their photos. There is now smoke filling one of the penalty boxes.

"Kick-off is being delayed as the referee is briefed by the Head of Security. A number of grenades that were thrown onto the pitch have made holes in the pitch."

It remains unclear which set of fans was responsible for throwing grenades onto the turf, but the mindless gesture caused the start of the Rosario derby to be postponed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:44 PM IST