'Galat Banda Bula Liya': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Reaction As Kuldeep Yadav Hires Same Wedding Anchor | VIDEO

Yuzvendra Chahal was at his peak best friend behaviour for Kuldeep Yadav's wedding festivities in Mussoorie last week. In a now viral video, Chahal is seen teasing Kuldeep after noticing the wedding anchor saying 'Galat banda bula liya'. Chahal's comments come after the same anchor was present for his wedding with Dhanashree Verma, which later ended in a divorce.

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After winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep began a new chapter in his personal life. The star Indian cricketer will married his fiancee, Vanshika, on March 14, in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding took place at the Welcomhotel The Savoy.

Chahal was amongst the several cricket personalities present the wedding. Indian stars Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma, former UP cricketers RP Singh and Piyush Chawla all joined the festivities.