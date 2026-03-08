'Funny That England Gets...': David Miller Criticises ICC Over Charter Flight Bias After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit, Daren Sammy Voices Support

David Miller/Instagram

South African star batter David Miller has publicly criticised the International Cricket Council, alleging bias in travel arrangements following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Miller’s remarks came after England were provided with a charter flight home promptly after their elimination, while South Africa and the West Indies national cricket team are still waiting for confirmed departure plans.

Reacting to an ESPNcricinfo social media post, Miller wrote sarcastically that it was “funny” England were returning home before teams that exited earlier and were still awaiting answers in Kolkata. His frustration highlighted wider dissatisfaction among players who feel there has been unequal treatment in how post‑tournament travel logistics were handled.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy chimed in supportively, urging Miller to speak “a little louder for those in the back to hear,” underscoring agreement with the sentiment of unfairness.

What is the reason behind the flight delay?

The situation is compounded by broader travel challenges, as international airspace restrictions related to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have disrupted commercial flights for many teams. Despite these complexities, critics including former players like Michael Vaughan have questioned why some teams were prioritised over others in organising charter flights, fuelling debate over fairness and governance within the ICC.

With the T20 World Cup final set to conclude the tournament, the controversy has drawn attention to player welfare and the need for transparent logistical support, even as teams wind down their World Cup campaigns.