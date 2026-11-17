From YouTube Dreams To Racing Glory, Ramswarup's Inspiring Journey Of Passion & Determination | File Pic

Pune: A farmer's son from Rajasthan, the 18-year-old apprentice jockey has galloped into history as the champion jockey, in the recently concluded Pune racing season (2026).

Horse racing has produced several celebrated jockeys, but every now and then a young rider emerges with a story that touches the heart. Ramswarup is one such youngster, whose journey from watching jockeys on YouTube to becoming a champion is truly inspiring.

The 18-year-old created a record of sorts by making a clean sweep of the three titles — leading jockey, leading apprentice jockey and leading apprentice jockey with allowance — at the recently concluded Pune racing season. With 18 winners, he finished ahead of seasoned campaigner A. Sandesh, who rode 16.

Born on January 10, 2008, Ramswarup, son of a farmer in Rajasthan, developed a fascination for horse racing by watching jockeys in action on YouTube. The sight of riders controlling these magnificent animals, guiding them through a race and crossing the winning post inspired him to dream of becoming a jockey himself.

What began as a fascination has now turned into a remarkable achievement.

"Yes, it has been just a year and six months since I obtained my jockey's licence, and I am very happy that I could achieve this," Ramswarup told The Free Press Journal on Monday, a day after being crowned champion jockey.

For a jockey, winning is not merely about speed or skill. It is also about understanding the horse, earning its trust and developing a partnership where both rider and animal respond to each other.

Ramswarup idolises Suraj Narredu and hopes to follow in his footsteps.

"Suraj Bhai is a great rider. This is just the beginning, and I hope to scale greater heights in the sport," he said, looking forward to the Mumbai season.

He also thanked owners, trainers and, above all, his parents for supporting his dream.

From a farmer's home to the champion's enclosure, Ramswarup's journey is a reminder that dreams, determination and the bond between a rider and his horse can take a youngster places.