From World Cup Glory To MLB Moment! Spain Star Ferran Torres Delivers Ceremonial First Pitch At Yankee Stadium | Video

New York Yankees/X

Spain's World Cup-winning hero Ferran Torres enjoyed a special crossover moment in the United States after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of the New York Yankees' MLB clash against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Barcelona forward was invited as the guest of honor just weeks after firing Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title with the winning goal in the final.

Torres, wearing a customized Yankees jersey with the iconic No. 7, confidently stepped onto the mound before delivering the ceremonial pitch. The Yankees had announced his appearance on social media, celebrating the Spanish star's historic World Cup triumph and welcoming him to one of baseball's most iconic venues.

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The 26-year-old etched his name into football history by scoring the decisive goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. His strike secured Spain's second World Cup crown and made him only the second substitute to score a match-winning goal in a men's World Cup final after Mario Gotze achieved the feat for Germany in 2014.

The appearance further highlighted Torres' soaring global popularity following Spain's World Cup success. From lifting football's biggest prize to receiving a warm ovation at one of baseball's most famous venues, the Barcelona star continues to enjoy a memorable summer both on and off the pitch.