 From 'USA Losing 110-111 To India' To 'Platinum Duck': T20 World Cup Memes Hilariously Expose Americans' Cricketing Knowledge
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFrom 'USA Losing 110-111 To India' To 'Platinum Duck': T20 World Cup Memes Hilariously Expose Americans' Cricketing Knowledge

From 'USA Losing 110-111 To India' To 'Platinum Duck': T20 World Cup Memes Hilariously Expose Americans' Cricketing Knowledge

American media and the general public are puzzled by the T20 World Cup and cricket, the second-most watched sport in the world.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

The T20 World Cup has sparked some curiosity in the United States, but most Americans remain unfamiliar with cricket, its international importance, and the star status of its players.

American media and the general public are puzzled by the tournament. The excitement of an India vs Pakistan clash, the strong performances of the USA team, and the passion of cricket enthusiasts are all lost on the broader American audience.

Bewildering Scoring System

The scoring system in cricket particularly confuses many Americans. Some fans mistakenly congratulated the USA team for losing to India by just "1 point," misinterpreting the scores of 110/8 and 111/3.

Similar confusion followed India’s win over Pakistan in their previous Group A match.

A small group of curious Americans is beginning to use cricket terms like "Platinum duck" and "throw-downs," though these terms are not widely understood.

Amusing Incidents

One notable example of America's lack of cricket knowledge was a humorous exchange between a T20 World Cup volunteer and South African legend Dale Steyn, underscoring the general unfamiliarity with the sport.

Localised Sports Preferences

America's top sports—Baseball, Basketball, and American Football—are mostly developed and played within the country.

This indicates a sports culture that is quite insular, where what’s popular locally is perceived as globally significant, yet the country remains very localized in its sporting interests.

ICC’s Goal

The International Cricket Council (ICC) aims to expand the horizons of American audiences by highlighting the massive viewership of cricket, the world’s second most-watched sport, and showcasing its global popularity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Pakistan Staring At T20 WC Exit As Must-Win Clash vs Ireland Faces Washout Amid Flash Floods,...

VIDEO: Pakistan Staring At T20 WC Exit As Must-Win Clash vs Ireland Faces Washout Amid Flash Floods,...

'Thing came to focus after Papon Bhai Spoke About It': Shakib Al Hasan Blames BCB For Creating Rift...

'Thing came to focus after Papon Bhai Spoke About It': Shakib Al Hasan Blames BCB For Creating Rift...

From 'USA Losing 110-111 To India' To 'Platinum Duck': T20 World Cup Memes Hilariously Expose...

From 'USA Losing 110-111 To India' To 'Platinum Duck': T20 World Cup Memes Hilariously Expose...

T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Attended Satsang In New York Ahead Of Match vs USA

T20 WC 2024: Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Attended Satsang In New York Ahead Of Match vs USA

Video: Iftikhar Ahmed Spotted On Streets Of New York, Allegedly A Night Before IND vs PAK T20 World...

Video: Iftikhar Ahmed Spotted On Streets Of New York, Allegedly A Night Before IND vs PAK T20 World...