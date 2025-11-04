From Turf To Throne: How Jemimah Rodrigues Became The Queen Of Mumbai

Image: Jemimah Rodrigues/Instagram

From the soft thud of a hockey stick on turf to the thunderous cheers that now echo across packed cricket stadiums, Jemimah Rodrigues’ story is one of grace, grit, and the unshakable power of belief. Long before she was crowned as Mumbai’s sporting royalty, she was a spirited girl with a stick in her hand and a spark in her eyes — certain that one day, she’d rule the field in her own way.

That certainty was forged not under the bright lights, but on quiet mornings at school grounds and dusty practice pitches. Even then, she carried herself like someone who knew her destiny. “The way she played hockey, I was sure one day she would go on to become someone special in sport — and she’s proved it,” recalled Lawrence Bing, former secretary of the MSSA, who watched the young prodigy chase down every ball as if it were the last one that mattered.

Jemimah’s empire wasn’t built overnight. It began on the hockey turf, where she first learned rhythm, discipline, and the art of anticipation. Her wrists, which once guided the hockey ball with precision, would later command a cricket bat with the same authority. “Hockey taught me to move fast, think quicker, and never lose focus,” she once said. “It gave me the mindset to compete — and to keep believing.”

That belief — fierce, fearless, and unwavering — defined her rise. At just 12, she made Maharashtra’s under-19 cricket team, a feat that marked the start of something extraordinary. By 17, she had rewritten the domestic record books with a majestic 202 off 163 balls against Saurashtra, only the second Indian woman after Smriti Mandhana to achieve a double century in one-day cricket.

Each innings, each challenge, became another jewel in her crown. But it was the 2025 Women’s World Cup semi-final against Australia that truly announced her as the Queen of Mumbai. With India chasing a towering 339, Jemimah walked out calm, collected, and convinced. What followed was an innings for the ages — an unbeaten 127 that stunned the world champions and carried India home. She played with poise, with joy, and with the quiet confidence of someone who knew she belonged at the top.

“When I walk out to bat, I remind myself that I belong here,” she had said earlier. “The moment you doubt yourself, you’ve already lost half the battle.”

Her words now sound prophetic. For in every sweep, every drive, and every celebration, Jemimah carries Mumbai’s fighting spirit — the same city that taught her to dream big, hustle harder, and smile through the grind.

From the school fields of Bandra to the grandest stages of world cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues has risen not just as an athlete, but as a symbol — of belief, of balance, and of brilliance. The Queen of Mumbai has claimed her throne — and she wears her crown not of gold, but of grit.