From Simona Halep to Sania Mirza, tennis players praise World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty after she announces her shock retirement at 25

Australia's World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday announced her shock retirement from tennis aged just 25.
Barty has been the No.1-ranked WTA player for 114 consecutive weeks and counting. The outgoing Aussie is one month shy of her 26th birthday.
The tennis world reacted to Barty’s announcement that she is putting “the rackets down.”
Various tennis players praised Barty for her incredible tennis career, in which she has won 15 titles in singles.
Former World No. 1 Simona Halep joked that Barty’s next step would be a “Grand Slam champion in golf.”
