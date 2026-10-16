From Sheetal Devi To Pramod Bhagat: Top 5 Indian Para-Athletes To Watch Out For At Asian Para Games 2026

Top 5 Indian Para-Athletes To Watch Out | Sheetal Devi/Pramod Bhagat/Bhavina Patel/Instagram

India will enter the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with high expectations as the country's leading para-athletes prepare to compete against Asia's best. With Paralympic champions, world champions and established international stars in the contingent, the Indian team will be hoping to deliver a strong performance from October 18 to 24.

As India looks to build on its historic 111-medal haul at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, several prominent athletes will be central to the country's medal ambitions. From para-archery and athletics to badminton, shooting and table tennis, here are five Indian para-athletes to watch out for at the upcoming continental event.

1. Sheetal Devi – Para-Archery

Sheetal Devi will be one of the biggest names to watch as she prepares to represent India in para-archery. The world champion has established herself as one of the country's most inspiring sporting talents, overcoming physical challenges to compete at the highest level. Her performances on the international stage have made her a leading medal contender, and she will be aiming to add another significant achievement to her growing list of accomplishments in Aichi-Nagoya.

2. Sumit Antil – Para-Athletics

Sumit Antil will spearhead India's challenge in para-athletics. The Paralympic champion in the men's F64 javelin throw has consistently demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure and has established himself among the world's leading para-athletes. Known for his powerful throws and record-breaking performances, Antil will be aiming to maintain his dominance and secure another major international title for India.

3. Pramod Bhagat – Para-Badminton

Pramod Bhagat remains one of India's most accomplished para-badminton players. The Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist has enjoyed considerable success on the international circuit and will be looking to add to his impressive medal collection. His experience, tactical awareness and ability to perform in high-pressure matches could prove crucial to India's campaign as the country seeks to maintain its strong presence in para-badminton.

4. Avani Lekhara – Para-Shooting

Avani Lekhara will be another major attraction for Indian fans at the Asian Para Games. The Paralympic champion has made history through her performances in para-shooting and has become one of India's most recognisable names in the sport. Her composure, precision and experience at major international competitions will be valuable assets as she aims to compete for medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

5. Bhavina Patel – Para-Table Tennis

Bhavina Patel will lead India's hopes in para-table tennis. The Tokyo Paralympic silver medallist has established herself as a formidable competitor, earning recognition for her determination and consistency. With experience at the highest level, Patel will aim to deliver another strong performance and contribute to India's overall medal tally at the continental championship.

With several established champions leading the way, India's campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 promises to be an exciting one. The performances of these five athletes, alongside the contributions of emerging talents across other disciplines, could play a significant role in determining India's success as the country targets another memorable outing in Aichi-Nagoya.