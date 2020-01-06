From Shashi Tharoor to Shikhar Dhawan: Wishes pour in for Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev

India's first World Cup-winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday and wishes for the former all-rounder pored in on various social media platforms. Kapil had led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983.

Not only the cricket fraternity but also wishes by personalities from other walks of life came in for the legend.

"Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji," former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.