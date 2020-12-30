From road safety to well-being of humans; COVID Warrior: Sportsman Gaikwad, a self-made man, is known for his philanthropic and social activities

Mumbai

A cricketer to the core is what one gets to know when he talks to Ravi Gaikawd, and RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan range). Termed as a walking and talking encyclopedia of cricket, Gaiwkad is well aware of all that going around the globe, a clear indication that he is closely associated with this Gentleman’s game.

But, all had to take a break during the pandemic. However, he was busy in a unique role. Founder of the Road Safety World Series, Gaikwad has been working relentlessly for the betterment of society and his round-the-clock selfless efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic has been highly appreciated by all quarters.

His deeds were well recognised for Gaiwakd, as he was repaid with awards which came on pouring in all quarters, for this HSC topper in the state and double gold medallist in engineering, his love dedication was showered with coveted awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2020) for his social service and philanthropic work conferred to him by the Legend Dada Saheb Phalke Award Forum.

“It is the duty for all of us to help people in need, and if we can't’ during this pandemic what is the reason for Being Human,” queries Gaikwad, on his driving force behind his mission in the last nine months.

The Wockhardt Foundation's The World Peacekeepers Movement conferred the lifetime World Peace Ambassador Award for his service to humanity. The Indian Achievers Forum awarded him with the distinction of The Man of Excellence Award 2020 and for his contribution to nation-building and educating the people on road safety through the Road Safety World Series, he also received CSR Times Award 2020.

During the pandemic, Gaikwad supplied Liquid Oxygen as and when he learnt about its requirement for emergency patients. He arranged for more than 150 ambulances during corona lockdown, requisitioned ambulances from private hospitals for coronavirus patients and worked with the municipal corporation to modify schools and transport buses into makeshift ambulances.

An academician, sports person and philanthropist, Gaikwad is always ready to explore and face new challenges in life. Multi-faceted in nature, he is also very popular in media circle and is known for his incredible generosity as a philanthropist, humility and commitment to living a simple life but at the same time showing his strong values. A completely self-made man, Gaikwad has transcended to become one of the most influential personalities in the nation for his tremendous work ethic and commitment which is built on the background of his strong academic background as HSC topper of his state, the Best Engineer Award winner from Engineering Association of India, record two Gold Medals in Engineering, which remains unbeatable and achieving a remarkable feat of scoring 100/100 in two subjects of his final year of engineering.

“Let us wake up and come to aid all in this world during hard times,” he signs off.