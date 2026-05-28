 Bakri Eid 2026! From Mohammad Shami To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Eid Ul-Adha As Star Players Light Up Social Media With Vibrant Greetings
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HomeSportsBakri Eid 2026! From Mohammad Shami To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Eid Ul-Adha As Star Players Light Up Social Media With Vibrant Greetings

Bakri Eid 2026! From Mohammad Shami To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Eid Ul-Adha As Star Players Light Up Social Media With Vibrant Greetings

Cricketers joined fans in celebrating Eid Ul-Adha by sharing festive wishes on social media. Mohammad Shami and Irfan Pathan were among those who posted greetings, pictures, and messages spreading joy, gratitude, and togetherness. Players across teams used the occasion to connect with fans and extend warm Eid wishes online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, May 28, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Bakri Eid 2026! From Mohammad Shami To Irfan Pathan: Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Eid Ul-Adha As Star Players Light Up Social Media With Vibrant Greetings
Mohammad Shami/Irfan Pathan/Instagram

As the festival of Eid Ul-Adha was celebrated across the world, several cricketers took to social media to extend greetings and share festive messages with fans. Players from different teams posted pictures, stories, and heartfelt notes wishing peace, prosperity, and happiness to their supporters.

Among them, Irfan Pathan shared a post sending Eid wishes to fans, along with a festive message highlighting gratitude and positivity. Similarly, Mohammad Shami also posted greetings, sharing celebratory images and wishing his followers a joyful Eid filled with blessings and togetherness.

Other cricketers from various leagues also joined in, using social media platforms to connect with fans during the occasion. Many shared personal photos, family moments, and messages emphasizing unity and compassion, which are central themes of Eid celebrations.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted

These festive posts once again reflected how players use social media not just for cricket updates, but also to engage with fans during important cultural and religious occasions around the world.

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