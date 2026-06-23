 From Lionel Messi's Embrace To Alexis Mac Allister's Jersey: Jurgen Klopp's Memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment Goes Viral | Video
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HomeSportsFrom Lionel Messi's Embrace To Alexis Mac Allister's Jersey: Jurgen Klopp's Memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment Goes Viral | Video

From Lionel Messi's Embrace To Alexis Mac Allister's Jersey: Jurgen Klopp's Memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment Goes Viral | Video

Jurgen Klopp shared a fun moment with Argentina player Alexis Mac Allister after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Austria. While working as a TV presenter, Klopp jokingly tried to take Mac Allister's jersey before the Argentine midfielder eventually gifted it to him. The moment followed Klopp's warm hug with Lionel Messi after the match.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
From Lionel Messi's Embrace To Alexis Mac Allister's Jersey: Jurgen Klopp's Memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment Goes Viral | Video
Jurgen Klopp/Instagram

A light-hearted moment between Jurgen Klopp and Alexis Mac Allister grabbed attention after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Austria. The former Liverpool manager was seen sharing a special interaction with his ex-player while working as a presenter for a TV broadcast.

After the final whistle, Klopp approached Mac Allister and jokingly tried to pull the Argentina midfielder’s jersey off him, appearing eager to get his hands on the memorable shirt. The playful exchange continued before Mac Allister eventually handed over the jersey to his former coach.

The moment came shortly after Klopp was seen sharing a warm hug with Argentina captain Lionel Messi, adding to the memorable scenes after the match.

Jurgen Klopp/Instagram

Klopp and Mac Allister developed a strong relationship during their time together at Liverpool, where the Argentine midfielder played a key role after joining the club. Their friendly reunion at the World Cup highlighted the bond between the coach and player beyond club football.

The amusing jersey exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, who enjoyed seeing the lighter side of the tournament away from the action on the pitch.

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