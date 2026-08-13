From LeBron James To James Harden: NBA Fraternity Pours In Tributes To Russell Westbrook After Retirement

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Russell Westbrook’s retirement from the NBA after an extraordinary 18-season career has prompted an outpouring of tributes from players across the basketball world. The former MVP officially called time on his career at the age of 37, ending an era defined by explosive athleticism, relentless intensity and historic triple-double numbers.

Westbrook announced his decision through a reflective video shared on social media, bringing an emotional conclusion to a career that began when he was selected fourth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. He went on to become a nine-time All-Star, 2017 NBA MVP and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

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The tributes quickly poured in, with LeBron James among those paying respect to his former teammate. James congratulated Westbrook on his career and celebrated the legacy he leaves behind, while former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden also shared a tribute following the announcement.

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Russell Westbrook/Instagram

Russell Westbrook/Instagram

Westbrook’s statistical legacy is almost unmatched. He retires as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 209, including a record 42 during his spectacular 2016-17 MVP campaign. He also finished fifth on the league’s all-time assists list with 10,351 and 14th in scoring with 27,176 points.

Beyond the numbers, Westbrook earned widespread admiration for the ferocity and passion he brought to every game. His retirement has sparked renewed debate over his place among the greatest point guards in NBA history, with fans and players celebrating a player whose unique style and competitive spirit made him one of the most unforgettable stars of his generation.