From Kargil To Kanyakumari: Skechers Athlete Kartik Joshi Takes On A Historic 4,200 KM Run Across India | file photo

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, is strengthening its commitment to the running category through an extraordinary endurance initiative led by international ultra runner Kartik Joshi. Currently in the midst of a monumental 4,200-kilometre run from Kargil to Kanyakumari (K2K) —one of India’s toughest long-distance running challenges—Joshi is making the journey wearing Skechers Running footwear, including Skechers AERO Burst® and Skechers AERO Spark® among other styles.

After starting at the Kargil War Memorial on May 2, 2025, Joshi has already covered over 844 kilometres. The route has taken him through some of India’s most challenging terrains, including high-altitude stretches such as the 11,575-feet Zoji La pass, where he navigated extreme weather conditions including snow, rain, landslides, slippery terrain, and narrow mountain roads with restricted traffic movement.

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As the journey reaches Indore this month, the city celebrates one of its own athletes who is expected to reach Kanyakumari in June to complete the challenge in an estimated 55 days to set a new record for fastest time.

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said: “Running and performance innovation have always been central to Skechers’ global ethos. Kartik’s Kargil to Kanyakumari journey is a powerful reflection of resilience, consistency, and the drive to push human boundaries—values that sit at the core of Skechers’ performance running category. This extraordinary endurance challenge illustrates that our running footwear including the innovative Skechers AERO Burst is designed to go the distance with comfort that performs through every kilometre. Skechers supports Kartik in this landmark feat of endurance to help his mission to redefine what is possible in long-distance running.”

Speaking about the experience so far, Kartik Joshi said: “This journey has already tested me in ways I could never have imagined. Crossing Zoji La amidst tough terrains was physically and mentally intense, but the warmth and support from people across the route kept me going. Reaching Indore, my home city, feels incredibly special and emotional for me. Carrying Indore with me through this journey gives me even more motivation to keep pushing forward every single day as I take on a challenge of this scale. Having Skechers on my team keeping me comfortable along the way has been a valuable asset that tames me closer to completing this adventure.”

Born and raised in Indore, Kartik Joshi is one of India’s promising endurance athletes, known for his discipline and long-distance capability. Through the Kargil to Kanyakumari (K2K) challenge, he represents a new generation of Indian runners taking on landmark endurance feats that test human resilience across the country’s most demanding terrains and conditions, while contributing to the growing momentum of long-distance running and fitness culture in India.

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As part of the initiative, the K2K project team also plans to distribute free running kits to over 100 grassroots runners to encourage participation in running sports. The campaign will continue to build momentum across key cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru before culminating in Kanyakumari with a potential record-attempt moment.

Through the journey, Skechers aims to spotlight themes of endurance, discipline, and India’s evolving running culture while organically integrating its performance running category through real-time usage moments.

Skechers AERO Series footwear and more Skechers Running styles are available now at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com.