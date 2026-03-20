From IPL Ban To Baseball Bat: Former Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Harry Brook Makes Surprise Appearance During Training Session With Philadelphia Phillies

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England cricketer Harry Brook has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time not for a blazing knock on the cricket field. The batter, who is currently banned from participating in the Indian Premier League auctions, was recently seen trying his hand at baseball during Spring Training with the Philadelphia Phillies, offering fans an unusual crossover moment between two bat-and-ball sports.

Brook’s baseball appearance quickly caught attention online as clips and images surfaced of the England star stepping into a batting cage and attempting to swing a baseball bat. Known for his aggressive strokeplay in cricket, Brook appeared eager to explore the mechanics of the American sport and experience the different techniques involved in hitting a baseball. The session was more of a fun sporting exchange rather than a serious switch in career paths, but it highlighted Brook’s curiosity and willingness to experiment outside cricket.

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The sight of Brook at Spring Training came at a time when discussions around his absence from the IPL have been ongoing. The 27-year-old will not be part of the IPL 2026 after being barred under a newly implemented league rule following repeated withdrawals from the tournament. Brook had previously been purchased in the auction by franchises but pulled out close to the start of the season on more than one occasion, which triggered the rule introduced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to the regulation, any player who registers for the auction and then withdraws after being picked can be banned from both the tournament and the auction for two seasons.

As a result, Brook became one of the first overseas players to face the sanction, meaning he is expected to miss the IPL for multiple seasons before becoming eligible again in a future auction cycle. The rule was brought in after franchises raised concerns about players pulling out late, which disrupts squad planning and tournament preparations.

Harry Brook- England's powerhouse player

Despite the IPL setback, Brook continues to remain an important figure in international cricket and one of England’s most exciting batting talents. His brief baseball stint during Spring Training, where he “gave it a go” with the Phillies, showed a lighter side of the cricketer and underscored how skills between cricket and baseball often overlap, particularly when it comes to timing, hand-eye coordination, and powerful hitting.

While his focus remains firmly on cricket, the episode offered fans a unique moment: a modern cricket star stepping into a baseball environment, bridging two global sports while his IPL future temporarily remains on hold