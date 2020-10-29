From hottest athlete tag to beating Mats Hummels: Alica Schmidt bares it all to FPJ

2. You were called 'World's Sexiest Athlete', but I know for you sports comes first. Do you think it's misogynist or do you like the tag?

I didn’t ask for the tag and as for everything there are two sides of the coin. The 'title' helped me to grow my Instagram channel which allows me to focus on my sports without having a side job. And sometimes it is lost in the process that I have greatly improved my athletic performance and that I am studying on the side. But I certainly don't want to complain.

3. You defeated Mats Hummels in a race. Do you think you can challenge Jadon Sancho in another race? Or the current fastest footballers - Kylian Mbappe/Alphonso Davies?

For once I was very grateful that Mats was immediately ready to embark on this adventure. At the moment I have no ambitions to compete against other Bundesliga players, but maybe that will change. In any case, Mats has announced that he would like a rematch and I am of course ready for that at any time. Mats is a very ambitious guy, who knows: maybe he will even win next time. The first time he ran 400m was against me.

4. How did you react to all the social media buzz you created when you joined Dortmund as their fitness coach?

Once again, I am not a fitness coach of Dortmund. The Dortmunders already have an extremely competent coaching staff. When the hype started, I was luckily on holiday and far away from everything but waking up and suddenly having 1 million followers is a great experience for which I am very grateful to everyone who follows me.

5. You aspire to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics next year - what training regimes have you undertaken?

My goal is to take part in the Olympic Games. And actually, I have always trained for Paris 2024. If I qualify for Tokyo in the 4x400m relay, that is a plus I never expected. And to the question with the training. At the moment I train eight sessions with my training group of the SCC Berlin.

6. What fitness tips/diets would you recommend to the young aspiring athletes?

I always recommend doing what you are passionate about. I try to eat clean, but also treat myself to a little something now and then. My recommendation is to refrain from extremes.