From Hero To Golden Duck In Days! Abhishek Sharma's Nightmare Start Against Japan After His Record Century Against Afghanistan

Abhishek Sharma's Nightmare Start Against Japan | X

Just days after producing a record-breaking century against Afghanistan, Abhishek Sharma endured a forgettable outing against Japan as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the one-off T20I in Sano on Tuesday.

Abhishek had smashed 108 off just 34 balls against Afghanistan in the third T20I in New Delhi on September 17. He reached his century in only 30 deliveries, breaking Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter.

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However, against Japan, Abhishek's stay at the crease lasted just one delivery. The opener failed to make an impact as Japan claimed an early wicket, bringing a swift end to his innings after his remarkable performance against Afghanistan.

The India-Japan match, being played ahead of the Asian Games, was delayed by rain and subsequently reduced to a shortened contest. The historic fixture marks the first-ever men's international cricket meeting between India and Japan.

For Abhishek, the dismissal provided a sharp contrast to the record-breaking exploits of just five days earlier, underlining the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.