London Goalkeeper George Kamurasi In Line To Become Next Ugandan King | X

A football goalkeeper from south-east London could soon trade his gloves for a crown after being selected as the proposed next king of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom. George Desmond Kamurasi (36) is the captain and goalkeeper of SE Dons, a non-league football club based in south-east London.

He was selected by the Tooro royal succession committee to succeed his cousin King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV who died in the United States in August at the age of 34.

As per the local reports, Kamurasi was chosen on September 4 with 15 of the 18 members present at the meeting voting in his favour. However, the succession is governed by Tooro's traditional customs and the process has attracted some debate within the royal family.

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Kamurasi belongs to the Babiito royal family which is the dynasty from which Tooro's kings come. His family has a long connection with the kingdom. His grandfather King George Rukidi III was the Tooro monarch who received Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her visit to Uganda in 1954.

The new development is unusual because Kamurasi has built his life in Britain and remains involved in grassroots football. He is known at SE Dons as "Big G" and has continued to play in London's non-league football scene.

His possible move to the throne comes after the death of King Oyo. Oyo became king in 1995 when he was only three years old and was recognised at the time as the world's youngest reigning monarch. He remained a prominent traditional and cultural figure in Uganda until his death on August 27 after receiving cancer treatment in the United States.

Tooro is one of Uganda's traditional kingdoms and is centred around Fort Portal in western Uganda. The country's traditional monarchies were abolished in 1967 but were restored in 1993. They do not have political authority under Uganda's current system and mainly perform cultural and traditional roles.

Kamurasi's selection has also raised questions about his future in London. Reports say he is reluctant to give up his football career and his life in Britain. His possible royal duties could require him to spend more time in Uganda, creating a difficult choice between his current life and his responsibilities as a member of the royal family.

There is also an ongoing dispute over whether the late King Oyo left an heir. Some members of the royal establishment have said that Oyo left a son who could inherit the throne, while the head of the Babiito royal clan has disputed the claim. This means Kamurasi's selection should currently be described as a proposed succession rather than an entirely settled transfer of the crown.

For now, Kamurasi remains a goalkeeper and captain in London's non-league football. But if the traditional succession process goes ahead in his favour, the 36-year-old could soon have a very different role of leading the Tooro people from a royal palace in western Uganda instead of from the football pitch in south-east London.