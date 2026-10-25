From Duck To Disaster! KL Rahul's Bizarre Hit-Wicket Dismissal Caps Nightmare Outing Against New Zealand A | Video

KL Rahul's Bizarre Hit-Wicket Dismissal Caps Nightmare Outing Against New Zealand A | spideypant_/X

India batter KL Rahul endured a forgettable outing against New Zealand A in the first unofficial Test at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, suffering two disappointing dismissals across the match. After being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, Rahul's struggles continued in the second innings when he fell in bizarre fashion, being dismissed hit-wicket. The unusual dismissal added to an already frustrating outing for the experienced batter.

Rahul failed to make an impact in his first innings, scoring zero off eight deliveries. New Zealand A pacer Fraser Sheat got the better of him, with Rahul edging the delivery behind the stumps. His early departure was part of India's batting collapse, as the visitors struggled against the hosts' disciplined pace attack on a surface offering assistance to fast bowlers.

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KL Rahul's Bizarre Hit-Wicket Dismissal Caps Nightmare Outing Against New Zealand A

The Indian batting line-up had a difficult time negotiating the conditions, with several established players failing to contribute significantly. Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 17 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal top-scored among the specialist batters with 32 off 77 deliveries. India A's innings eventually ended at just 113 runs, with five batters failing to open their accounts.

Rahul's second-innings dismissal proved equally frustrating, as he was dismissed hit-wicket by Fraser Sheat after failing to make a substantial contribution. The unusual mode of dismissal attracted attention, turning what was already a difficult match for the India batter into an even more disappointing performance. Sheat emerged as a key figure in Rahul's struggles, dismissing him in both innings.

The match served as an opportunity for India's Test hopefuls to adapt to New Zealand conditions ahead of the upcoming international assignments. However, Rahul's twin failures highlighted the challenge posed by the home side's seamers, who made effective use of the conditions. India A will look to regroup and deliver a stronger batting performance as the unofficial Test series progresses.