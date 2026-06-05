From Cricket To Javelin Glory: Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Outshines Neeraj Chopra's Mark With Record Throw Of 92.62m In Rome Diamond League

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage/Instagram

Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage announced himself on the global stage in spectacular fashion after producing a world-leading throw of 92.62 metres at the Rome Diamond League, a performance that not only secured victory but also rewrote Sri Lankan athletics history. Following his stunning achievement, the 23-year-old described the moment as feeling "like a Sri Lankan festival," reflecting the pride and excitement surrounding his breakthrough performance.

Competing at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meeting in Rome, Pathirage opened with a solid 84.49m before unleashing a massive second-round throw of 92.62m. The effort shattered the meeting record of 90.34m, became the world-leading mark for 2026, and elevated him to eighth on the all-time world list. It also made him only the fourth Asian athlete to cross the coveted 90-metre barrier in javelin throw.

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The historic throw carried even greater significance as it moved Pathirage ahead of Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's personal best of 90.23m and Chinese Taipei's Cheng Chao-Tsun's 91.36m mark, making him the second-best Asian javelin thrower in history behind Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem. His winning distance was nearly nine metres clear of runner-up Anderson Peters, underlining the dominance of his performance in Rome.

Pathirage's rise has been remarkable. Before becoming one of Asia's premier javelin throwers, he was considered a promising fast bowler in Sri Lanka's cricket system and reportedly clocked speeds of around 134 km/h as a teenager. He later shifted his focus entirely to athletics, a decision that has paid off handsomely as he continues to break national records and establish himself among the world's elite throwers. Earlier this year, he had already set a Sri Lankan record with an 89.37m throw before surpassing it in Rome.

Speaking after the competition, Pathirage revealed that he entered the event determined to improve his national record and was delighted to achieve it on one of athletics' biggest stages. "Winning today felt like a Sri Lankan festival," he said, crediting the favorable conditions in Rome for helping him produce the throw of his life. With the world-leading mark now attached to his name and the 90-metre barrier conquered, Pathirage has emerged as a major contender for future global championships and one of the brightest stars in Asian athletics.