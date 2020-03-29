From BCCI to Sachin: How much have Indian sportspersons donated to fight coronavirus?

While the whole nation is in a fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus, many sports groups and individuals have donated money or equipments like masks and hazmat suits for the cause.

While coronavirus has affected over 6,00,000 people worldwide, in India, it is around the 1,000 mark.

So, to help prevent the spread of the virus, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday, March 24. Since the whole nation is under lockdown, many high-profile personalities have donated for the cause.

From BCCI to Sachin Tendulkar, here's what Indian sporting groups and individuals have donated in the fight against coronavirus.

#1 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) - Rs 51 crore

The BCCI on Saturday decided to contribute Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund as the government fights against the coronavirus outbreak.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 10 lakh

A source close to Rahane confirmed that India's Test vice-captain has donated Rs 10 lakh in fight against coronavirus.

#3 Suresh Raina - Rs 52 lakh

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday pledged to donate Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against coronavirus.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar - Rs 50 lakh

While the whole nation is under lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has decided to donate Rs. 50 lakhs in fight against coronavirus.

#5 Hima Das - One month salary

Indian athlete Hima Das has decided to contribute her one month salary to the Assam Government in an attempt to safeguard the health of the people.

#6 PV Sindhu - Rs 10 lakh

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to help them in their battle against the coronavirus.

#7 Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan - 4000 masks

Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf have donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

#8 Sourav Ganguly - Rice worth Rs 50 lakh

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakhs to the needy people.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has laid waste to all sporting events across the world including the cricket festival of India -- the Indian Premier League.

As a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the IPL until April 15.

However, since the 21-day lockdown will end on April 15, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly does not have anything to say about it until then.

In India, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 including 24 deaths.