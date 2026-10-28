Free Fire India’s Arrival Brings Fresh Opportunities For Indian Esports Athletes | File Pic

National, October 28, 2026: Garena’s Free Fire India officially launched today, giving Indian esports athletes another major battle royale title to compete in and creating opportunities to develop their skills, build competitive careers, and pursue international tournaments.

Indian teams have continued to compete in Garena’s other title, Free Fire MAX, across national and international tournaments. Most recently, Apex Gaming, S8UL Esports, and Total Gaming represented India in Free Fire at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026, with Apex Gaming and S8UL Esports both reaching the grand finals. The return of Free Fire India could build on this competitive foundation, creating further opportunities for players, esports organizations, and creators.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said, “We’re glad to see Free Fire India back. Battle royale has a strong following in India, and its return is a positive development for the country’s mobile gaming ecosystem. We’re also working together on Google Play Arena, and look forward to seeing the game’s community and competitive opportunities grow further in India.”

For esports organizations, the return also presents an opportunity to support players aspiring to compete globally.

“The return of Free Fire India is a positive step for our entire gaming community. For me, the real impact goes beyond the game itself. It’s about the players who dream of building a career in esports, the creators who have built communities around the title, and the opportunities this ecosystem can create for everyone involved. Having competed in Free Fire MAX at the Esports World Cup 2026, we at S8UL understand the importance of giving Indian talent a platform to grow and compete globally. I hope this return opens up more opportunities for our players and creators and helps strengthen India’s presence on the international esports stage,” commented Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL Esports and 8Bit Creatives.

The launch also comes amid growth in India's mobile gaming market. According to Sensor Tower's India Mobile App Market Q2 2026 report, mobile game downloads in the country reached 2 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 14.2% quarter-on-quarter. Revenue exceeded $106 million, registering 3.7% growth over the previous quarter.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India noted, “India’s gaming industry is growing, and the return of Free Fire India adds additional tailwinds to that growth. Free Fire MAX already enjoys a strong player base in the country, which shows the appetite for games that can build lasting impact. With Free Fire India making its resurgence, there is an opportunity to expand that foundation, create more avenues for esports talent and bring more brands and businesses into the ecosystem. The growth of Indian gaming depends on having a healthy mix of titles that players can connect with and compete in, and Free Fire India gives the esports ecosystem another strong title to rally behind.”

For Indian esports athletes, Free Fire India adds another title to the competitive landscape and the potential to pursue opportunities on the international stage.