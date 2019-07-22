Fraser-Pryce overcome Asher-Smith as fastest

London: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to victory against home star Dina Asher-Smith in the women's 100 metres at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday, crossing the line in a time of 10.78 seconds.
The 32-year-old Jamaican, twice Olympic champion over the distance, got away quickly and never looked like being caught by Britain's Asher-Smith (10.92sec).
Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third in 10.98sec. World 200m champion Dafne Schippers was disqualified after a false start. "It is a privilege to line up with this field and these girls," said Fraser-Pryce.
"I am glad to come out with the win and to come out healthy and I am looking forward to running in Panama next. It is testimony to the fact that hard work pays off."
Asher-Smith said: "Obviously it's a privilege to line up against fantastic women, but against the double Olympic champion, world champion... I tried to be as close as I can, but I wasn't that close today."
No Americans were in the field at the London Stadium because their world championship qualifiers are coming up this week.
