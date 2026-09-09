Frances Tiafoe Stages Stunning Comeback Against Alex Michelsen To Reach US Open Semifinals For Third Time In His Career | Watch | X

New York: Frances Tiafoe produced a stunning comeback at the US Open, rallying from two sets down and overcoming a 0-3 deficit in the fifth set to defeat compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(10-6) in a thrilling quarterfinal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 28-year-old battled for four hours and 38 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the US Open semifinals for the third time in his career, having previously made the last four in 2022 and 2024, according to the ATP website.

Tiafoe became the first American man this century to reach three US Open semifinals, matching the achievement of Andre Agassi, who reached the stage in 2002, 2003 and 2005.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Michelsen, who had not dropped a set en route to the quarterfinals, appeared on course for victory when he served for the match at 5-4 in the third set. However, two double faults helped Tiafoe break back and level at 5-5.

Michelsen saved a set point with an ace at 5-6, but Tiafoe continued his momentum and won four consecutive games to take the third set 7-5.

Tiafoe then forced a deciding set after taking the fourth 6-3, but Michelsen again made a strong start, racing to a 3-0 lead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The American refused to surrender and eventually completed his comeback in the deciding-set tiebreak, winning 10-6.

Michelsen finished with more total points than Tiafoe, 173-170, but Tiafoe prevailed for the third time in as many meetings between the two Americans. The match featured 40 break points, with both players breaking serve eight times.

Following his victory, Tiafoe celebrated before consoling an emotional Michelsen at the net.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The semifinal appearance has also lifted Tiafoe, who began the year ranked No. 30, four places to No. 8 in the ATP Live Rankings. He is guaranteed to return to the Top 10 in the post-US Open rankings for the first time since September 2023.

Tiafoe will face defending champion and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or fellow American Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)