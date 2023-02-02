France World Cup winner Raphael Varane calls time on his international career with an emotional post on Instagram

France defender Rafael Varane announced his retirement from international football on Thursday

Varane was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad in Russia, and ended his his international career with 93 caps for Les Bleus.

“Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” said Varane on social media.

“Every time I wore this very special blue jersey, I felt immense pride,” he said in an Instgaram post.

Varane, who is currently playing at Manchester United, made his senior debut for France in March 2013 at 19. He started his first match for France in a qualifier for the World Cup against Georgia, where his team clinched a 3–1 victory.

On May 17, 2018, Varane was called up to France’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He went on to start all seven of France’s games and played every minute of its World Cup-winning campaign

The central defender did not feature in the 2016 edition of the European Championships due to injury.

.Varane also reached the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but finished as the runner-up after Argentina beat France on penalties.

