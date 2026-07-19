France Vs England Bronze Final: Mbappe Starts In Deschamps' Last Match; No Harry Kane Or Jude Bellingham

England and France have both made wholesale changes to their side for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Final in Miami. The two beaten semi-finalists square off to determine the third place team of the tournament in what promises to be a fascinating contest. It will also mark the final game for Didier Deschamps, who leaves his position as France manager after 14 years.

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England have chosen to rest their superstars, allowing the fringe players a rare World Cup start. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson and Jordan Pickford were all named on the bench for the France clash. Declan Rice assumed captaincy duties, with Kane not on the field.

Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Dean Henderson made their way into the XI. Henderson is making his first appearance at the tournament while the rest have either started or appeared at some point from the bench during the tournament. There was still no place for Kobbie Mainoo who is yet to feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Kylian Mbappe chases Golden boot

France have also rested several of their starts but not Kylian Mbappe who captains and leads the line. The Real Madrid forward is tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot and will hope to add a few more goals to his tally.